If you haven’t already filled up the tank before today’s crazy jump in gas prices, you might find yourself doing a double take at the gas station tomorrow.

Getting around is about to get even more expensive because gas prices in most Ontario cities are about to go up yet again.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, stated in a tweet that after the 10-cent spike on October 5, gas prices are going up by an additional six cents.

According to CAA, Toronto drivers are paying an average of $1.528/litre as of Wednesday, October 5.

A quick browse shows that the cheapest gas currently listed on Gas Buddy is $1.398/litre at Petro-Canada at 6400 Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga. So if you’re in the area, you might want to fill up.

According to Gas Wizard, prices are also about to go up in other parts of Canada.

Make sure to spare a thought for fellow drivers in Calgary and Edmonton, though — tomorrow they’re about to see a jaw-dropping 13-cent increase.