On October 1, Ontario’s minimum wage increased by 50 cents to an hourly rate of $15.50. But that’s little comfort when we’re about to see a jaw-dropping gas increase.

Gas prices have been trending down this summer as tax cuts went into effect on July 1 (sadly, the tax cut ends on December 31 this year). And while prices have been slowly but steadily climbing since September, drivers are about to see a sharp spike: Ontario drivers can expect the price of gas to jump by ten cents.

On October 3, Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, stated in a tweet that although the price will remain the same on Tuesday, October 3, getting around is about to get more expensive on Wednesday, October 4.

According to price predictions on Gas Wizard, drivers in Toronto, Brampton, Markham, Mississauga, Niagara, and Kingston will certainly feel the pinch tomorrow.

But compared to other parts of the province, that’s not even the worst.

You might want to spare a thought for drivers in Cornwall, who’ll be paying an extra 15 cents, while in Peterborough, drives will see an eye-watering 18-cent increase.

Oddly enough, the only Canadian city on the list that’s about to see a decrease is Vancouver. Drivers there are currently paying $2.359/litre, and they’ll see prices dip just a smidge by two cents.

Sure, it’s not a lot but in this economy? We’ll take what we can get.