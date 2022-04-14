News

Fill up now: Gas prices expected to rise for the long weekend

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
Apr 14 2022, 2:00 pm
Fill up now: Gas prices expected to rise for the long weekend
ValeStock/Shutterstock

Gas prices are on the rise again, and if you haven’t already filled your tank, one analyst is suggesting you do so now.

Across most of Ontario, gas prices will jump five cents on Friday. In Toronto, that will bring the cost to $1.73 per litre. That’s after a six-cent price increase on Wednesday.

Dan McTeague, who runs GasWizard.ca, is encouraging people in Ontario to fill their tanks today before the long weekend increase sets in.

It looks like gas prices will be on the rise for much of the country, according to McTeague’s predictions. The only province not seeing across the board increases is New Brunswick.

gas prices

GasWizard.ca

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Toronto StaffDH Toronto Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT