Fill up now: Gas prices expected to rise for the long weekend

Gas prices are on the rise again, and if you haven’t already filled your tank, one analyst is suggesting you do so now.

Across most of Ontario, gas prices will jump five cents on Friday. In Toronto, that will bring the cost to $1.73 per litre. That’s after a six-cent price increase on Wednesday.

IF THIS DOESN’T convince you to fill up today, will a 5 cent a litre increase on Friday (on top of Thursday’s 6 cent hike) do the trick? #GasPrices https://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw https://t.co/6dEv3yI7Bi — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) April 13, 2022

Dan McTeague, who runs GasWizard.ca, is encouraging people in Ontario to fill their tanks today before the long weekend increase sets in.

It looks like gas prices will be on the rise for much of the country, according to McTeague’s predictions. The only province not seeing across the board increases is New Brunswick.