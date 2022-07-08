“The internet is down.” It’s a tale as old as time.
For many Torontonians, the internet has been down all day July 8, no thanks to a massive Rogers outage. The telecommunications company announced it does not know when services will be back up.
While some students and workers were able to find a spot at their local Starbucks to score free internet, others were not so lucky.
We found two great resources outlining all the places in Toronto offering free WiFi.
Beanfield Metroconnect
When you’re looking for a simple, non-secure hotspot, Beanfield is available in dozens of buildings and parks across the city:
Bayside
Dark Horse Espresso
Harbourfront Centre
Mildred’s Temple Kitchen
STACKT
The Bentway
The Distillery Historic District
Lamport Stadium/Fraser Park
For a full list, visit their website.
TOwifi
This website features a map of local hotspots in the city. You can search by hotel, coffee shops, pubs, public libraries, and more. You also have the option to search by rating. Free five-star spots include:
Windsor Arms
Starving Artist
Novotel Esplanade
Billy Bishop Airport
Scotland Yard Pub
Boxcar Social
The Hazelton Hotel
Toronto Reference Library
Carrot Common
Dawes Crossing
For a full list, visit their website.
If you’re out shopping, Square One, Yorkdale, and Scarborough Town Centre all have free WiFi available in common areas such as the corridors and food courts.