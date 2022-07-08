“The internet is down.” It’s a tale as old as time.

For many Torontonians, the internet has been down all day July 8, no thanks to a massive Rogers outage. The telecommunications company announced it does not know when services will be back up.

While some students and workers were able to find a spot at their local Starbucks to score free internet, others were not so lucky.

We found two great resources outlining all the places in Toronto offering free WiFi.

When you’re looking for a simple, non-secure hotspot, Beanfield is available in dozens of buildings and parks across the city:

Bayside

Dark Horse Espresso

Harbourfront Centre

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

STACKT

The Bentway

The Distillery Historic District

Lamport Stadium/Fraser Park

For a full list, visit their website.

This website features a map of local hotspots in the city. You can search by hotel, coffee shops, pubs, public libraries, and more. You also have the option to search by rating. Free five-star spots include:

Windsor Arms

Starving Artist

Novotel Esplanade

Billy Bishop Airport

Scotland Yard Pub

Boxcar Social

The Hazelton Hotel

Toronto Reference Library

Carrot Common

Dawes Crossing

For a full list, visit their website.

If you’re out shopping, Square One, Yorkdale, and Scarborough Town Centre all have free WiFi available in common areas such as the corridors and food courts.