How to get free glasses in Toronto to watch the 2024 solar eclipse

People in Toronto can score free glasses to safely watch the 2024 solar eclipse starting this week, and here’s the scoop on how you can get your hands on a pair.

April 8 marks the first solar eclipse visible in Toronto since 2017, and last until 2099, so it’s an opportunity you certainly won’t want to miss — and there are plenty of fun ways that you can experience it — but it’s imperative that you take precautions when viewing the eclipse.

While rare and fascinating to watch, a solar eclipse can also cause serious damage to your eyes if you look at it directly, so safe solar viewing glasses are an absolute must.

While you can order them online from a number of reputable sellers, the Dunlap Institute at U of T has partnered with the Toronto Public Library to offer free solar eclipse glasses to the public.

Starting today, nearly every library branch in the city will have a limited number of glasses to give out so that you can safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

The Dunlap Institute and TPL only have limited numbers, so they recommend heading out to pick up your pair ASAP — there’s only a little over three weeks until the eclipse, after all!

If you want more eclipse-themed fun in your life, TPL is also hosting a ton of workshops in collaboration with Dunlap up until the eclipse, from solar viewing to creating pinhole viewers, and attendees also get to go home with a pair of free eclipse viewing glasses.