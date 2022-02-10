Here's where you can find free rapid test kits in Ontario
Ontario announced that it has begun deploying free rapid test kits in various retailers across the province, so we’ve compiled a list of where to find them.
The kits are limited to one per household, and more than 2,300 retailers will have them on hand while supplies last. Each kit contains five rapid tests. There are 44 million tests available to the public through this initiative.
So, where can you find them? Big retailers like Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Loblaws stores will have them on hand, and so will several independent businesses.
Here’s the list of stores with rapid test kits:
- You might also like:
- "Free means free": Ford tells retailers no purchase is required for rapid tests
- Ontario is now providing free rapid tests at 2,300 pharmacies and grocery stores
- Trudeau holds firm on vaccine mandates as provinces drop restrictions
Free rapid test kits in Ontario:
- Longo’s (available through Grocery Gateway online orders)
- Walmart
- Loblaws including DRUGStore in Fortino’s and Your Independent Grocer, Real Canadian Superstore and Zehrs
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Sobeys
- The Northern Store
- Metro and Food Basics
- Rexall pharmacies
For additional information about how to pick up your rapid test kit, click the retailer links above.
For specific location information, click here. You can search by city or retailer name.