Here's where you can find free rapid test kits in Ontario

Ontario announced that it has begun deploying free rapid test kits in various retailers across the province, so we’ve compiled a list of where to find them.

The kits are limited to one per household, and more than 2,300 retailers will have them on hand while supplies last. Each kit contains five rapid tests. There are 44 million tests available to the public through this initiative.

So, where can you find them? Big retailers like Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Loblaws stores will have them on hand, and so will several independent businesses.

Here’s the list of stores with rapid test kits:

Free rapid test kits in Ontario:

For additional information about how to pick up your rapid test kit, click the retailer links above.

For specific location information, click here. You can search by city or retailer name.