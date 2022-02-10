NewsCoronavirus

"Free means free": Ford tells retailers no purchase is required for rapid tests

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
Feb 10 2022, 2:45 pm
The Canadian Shield

With free rapid tests to be deployed by various retailers in Ontario, some companies took it as an opportunity to profit by requiring proof of purchase or minimum orders.

On Wednesday, the province announced its plans to deploy rapid tests in Ontario. Retailers and pharmacies like Walmart, Loblaws, and Shoppers Drug Mart will have rapid tests to hand out while supplies last. It didn’t take long, however, for retailers to find a way to try to profit off of the free program.

Walmart introduced a $35 minimum online order for those picking up rapid tests. Rumours swirled that Loblaws would require a same-day receipt, however Loblaws said this is unfounded.

“This is not true and we are working to understand where the misinformation came from,” a Loblaws spokesperson told Daily Hive. “Kits will be provided to customers on a first come first served basis at no charge (and with no purchase required) and limited to 1 kit per household.”

In response to reports of retailers trying to make a quick buck, Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that “free means free,” and threatened to give the rapid tests to other retailers if they require a same-day purchase or minimum purchase.

Shortly after Ford’s tweet, Walmart walked back their plans for a $35 online order saying that it was their plan to avoid lineups.

To find a retailer with free rapid tests near you, click here.

