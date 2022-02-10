With free rapid tests to be deployed by various retailers in Ontario, some companies took it as an opportunity to profit by requiring proof of purchase or minimum orders.

On Wednesday, the province announced its plans to deploy rapid tests in Ontario. Retailers and pharmacies like Walmart, Loblaws, and Shoppers Drug Mart will have rapid tests to hand out while supplies last. It didn’t take long, however, for retailers to find a way to try to profit off of the free program.

Walmart introduced a $35 minimum online order for those picking up rapid tests. Rumours swirled that Loblaws would require a same-day receipt, however Loblaws said this is unfounded.

“This is not true and we are working to understand where the misinformation came from,” a Loblaws spokesperson told Daily Hive. “Kits will be provided to customers on a first come first served basis at no charge (and with no purchase required) and limited to 1 kit per household.”

In order to get a “free” BTNX rapid antigen test kit (purchased for us by @JustinTrudeau with our tax dollars) from @WalmartCanada, you have to spend at least $35 before taxes. #TeamOntario logic = make Ontarians pay for something they already paid for. #FreeTheRATs pic.twitter.com/RELCfHxEY1 — Dr. Kate (@DrKateTO) February 9, 2022

In response to reports of retailers trying to make a quick buck, Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that “free means free,” and threatened to give the rapid tests to other retailers if they require a same-day purchase or minimum purchase.

Free means free. We’re providing #RapidTests free of charge and all participating partners are expected to honour that — no minimums or mandatory purchase. If they don’t, we’ll give them to retailers or pharmacies that will. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 9, 2022

Shortly after Ford’s tweet, Walmart walked back their plans for a $35 online order saying that it was their plan to avoid lineups.

UPDATE: Our intention of distributing the Rapid Antigen Test kits through online grocery pick-up was to avoid long lines in Ontario stores & offer them in a safe, efficient & equitable manner. We’ve heard the concerns raised & will make kits available in these stores for free — Walmart Canada (@WalmartCanada) February 10, 2022

To find a retailer with free rapid tests near you, click here.