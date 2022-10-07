FoodDessertsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Rachel Goodman
Oct 7 2022, 8:56 pm
Grab a free Craig's cookie and a special Thanksgiving treat this weekend
Courtesy of Craig's Cookies

On Monday, October 10, Craig’s Cookies will resume its annual tradition of showing its loyal customers gratitude by offering free classic chocolate chip cookies in-store.

But the good news doesn’t end there, as of today, Friday, October 7, until Monday, October 10, Craig’s will also be selling specially made Thanksgiving cookies!

 

For the chance to grab a free cookie on Monday, head to Craig’s Cookies in Leslieville, Leaside, Parkdale, or the Village. If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving cookie stop by any of the above locations between Friday, October 7 and Monday, October 10, except Yorkdale, which will be closed on Monday.

Craig's Thanksgiving Cookie

Courtesy Craig’s Cookies

The Thanksgiving cookie is baked according to Craig’s top-secret chocolate chip recipe but with Stove Top stuffing thrown into the mix with a big bite of cranberry sauce in the centre!

