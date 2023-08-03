Former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas takes on an additional role with the Penguins

When the Toronto Maple Leafs fired former general manager Kyle Dubas back in May, it didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Penguins to swoop in and name him president of hockey operations.

Part of Dubas’ new front office role involved him searching for a new general manager for the team.

That search appears to be over, for now.

Dubas and the Penguins announced a series of promotions on Thursday, including the 37-year-old stepping in as interim GM for the 2023-2024 season.

The Penguins are proud to announce a handful of promotions in our hockey operations department. Congratulations to Kyle Dubas, Andy Saucier, Erik Heasley, Amanda Kessel, and Trevor Daley. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 3, 2023

“At this time, I feel it is best for continuity that I formally continue in both roles as President and General Manager in the hockey operations department,” said Dubas in a statement shared by the team.

The Sault Ste. Marie native said he would “reevaluate” the role in the future.

“We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future offseasons to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department,” he added. “We have a small but extremely dedicated management team here, and I have come to know each of them quite well over the last couple of months.

Additionally, the organization made several other personnel moves, appointing Amanda Kessel as a special assistant to the president of hockey operations and GM and promoting former Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley to the same role.

Dubas, a former player agent, first joined the Leafs as an assistant general manager in 2014. In May of 2018, he became the successor to former GM Lou Lamoriello.

Toronto made postseason appearances in each season under Dubas. And after many disappointing first-round exits, the Leafs finally broke through to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2004 this year.