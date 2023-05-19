Dubas done: Maple Leafs part ways with GM Kyle Dubas

Kyle Dubas’ time with the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end.

The Leafs have released a statement from president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan, indicating that the team has decided to “part ways” with their general manager.

“Brendan Shanahan announced today that the club has decided to part ways with General Manager Kyle Dubas,” the statement read. “Dubas’s contract is set to expire on June 30 and he will not return as Toronto’s General Manager next season.”

“I would like to thank Kyle for his unwavering dedication over these last nine seasons with the organization, including his last five as General Manager,” said Shanahan in the news release. “Kyle fostered a great culture within our dressing room and staff, and consistently pushed to make our team better season over season. We wish Kyle and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his valuable contributions.”

Dubas, a former player agent, first joined the Leafs as an assistant general manager in 2014. In May of 2018, he became the successor to former GM Lou Lamoriello.

Toronto made playoffs appearances in each season under Dubas. After many disappointing first-round exits, the Leafs finally broke through to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2004 this year.

Earlier this week, Dubas told media members that the impact of the last season was hard on him and his family.

He added that despite outside interest, he has no intention of leaving Toronto for another job in the NHL.

“I’ve had a good long relationship here with Brendan [Shanahan] and the owners,” he explained. “I’ll speak to them in the coming days, but probably more importantly, speak to my wife Shannon and our family here tonight and tomorrow and see where we’re at as a family and how we want to proceed with everything,”

Shanahan will address the media at 3 pm ET at Scotiabank Arena.