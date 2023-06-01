Former Blue Jays pitcher Romero confident Manoah will turn things around

Ricky Romero is confident that despite an ugly start to the season, Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Alek Manoah will turn things around.

Romero is no stranger to struggles on the mound. The 38-year-old, after making an All-Star appearance as a pitcher for the Blue Jays in 2011, went through some struggles of his own soon after, which eventually ended his tenure with the organization.

That said, Romero doesn’t seem to think his and Manoah’s struggles are related and agreed with a tweet from Toronto Star’s Mike Wilner suggesting just that.

“Let em know Mike,” Romero replied. “Some people don’t understand even when it’s been talked about a thousand times. We’re all different cases. I know and believe Alek will snap out of it. At the end of the day we all cared/care so much. No one wants to stink it up.”

Let em know Mike. Some people don’t understand even when it’s been talked about a thousand times. We’re all different cases. I know and believe Alek will snap outta of it. At the end of the day we all cared/care so much. No one wants to stink it up. https://t.co/ShumTvWjQZ — Ricky Romero (@Ricky_Ro24) June 1, 2023

After an incredible 2022 season in which he recorded a 16-7 record and an ERA of 2.24, Manoah has been a shell of himself so far this year. Through 12 starts, he owns a disastrous 1-6 record paired with a 5.46 ERA. After yet another ugly start yesterday in which he completed just four innings versus the Milwaukee Brewers, the usually calm and collected 25-year-old couldn’t help but show his frustration.

“It’s been tough, obviously,” Manoah said. “I’m not doing what I’m meant to be doing. Just got to keep fighting, keep finding positives, and building off them.”

“It’s been tough, obviously. I’m not doing what I’m meant to be doing. So just got to keep fighting, keep finding positives, and building off them. Alek Manoah on the mental toll of his season so far. pic.twitter.com/ktBXGQkGUO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 1, 2023

Given that Manoah hasn’t had any big-league struggles before this season, he doesn’t seem to have all the answers as to why things aren’t going his way. Romero offered up some insight when a Twitter fan asked what he believes could help the 6-foot-6 pitcher turn things around.

“I think sometimes it’s not overthinking it and not making it a bigger deal than what it is,” Romero said. “[Roy Halladay] once told me that I needed to be satisfied if I knew I put in the work. But sometimes we fall in this pitfall where we think the world is ending when obviously it isn’t. Enjoy small victories.”

You might also like: Former Blue Jays pitcher Stroman says nobody on team likes Anthony Bass

Similar to what Romero said, it may feel like the sky is falling for Manoah, but that isn’t the case. Despite some shaky play from the entire Blue Jays group as of late, there is still plenty of season to go, and playoffs remain well in reach if they can play like they are capable of.