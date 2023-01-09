Former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia lands first pro coaching gig

Former Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia has found himself working in professional baseball once again.

Starting this year, Arencibia has a new role with the coaching staff of the AAA Syracuse Mets.

“Time to trade in my bat for a fungo. I’m excited to announce I have taken a job with the Mets organization as the AAA Bench Coach. I look forward to working alongside these young players and serving them to the best of my abilities,” Arencibia wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.

“This quote sums it up well: ‘At the end, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about who you have lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back,'” Arencibia continued. “Baseball has given me so much and I can’t wait to give back.”

Arencibia had a batting average of .212 with 275 hits, 64 home runs, 193 RBIs, and 140 runs scored in 380 games for the Blue Jays in his career across four seasons from 2010-2013. He spent 2014 with the Texas Rangers and 2015 with the Tampa Bay Rays, where his MLB career would conclude before officially retiring from pro baseball in 2017.

Arencibia has had a quite busy past few years since his retirement.

He has worked a variety of different media jobs, including a tenure as a podcaster with Yahoo! Sports Canada and a role as pre- and postgame analyst for Marlins broadcasts on Fox Sports Florida, both of which began in 2019. Arencibia’s podcast lasted one season with Yahoo!, while he was on Marlins broadcasts throughout the last four years.

Away from baseball, Arencibia also recently married popular American conservative media personality Tomi Lahren, who is a frequent Fox News guest as well as the host of the No Interruption talk show on the Fox Nation subscription streaming service.

Arencibia’s Syracuse Mets have their first foray against the Jays organization from May 9 to 14, where they take a six-game road trip to Buffalo to take on the Bisons.