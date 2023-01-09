Former Blue Jays pitcher Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Liam Hendriks announced on Sunday that he’s been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of treatable cancer.

“Hearing the word “cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Your baseball family is behind you, Liam! Sending you all our best,” the Blue Jays’ account commented.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks has played 12 MLB seasons for five teams: the Oakland Athletics, the Minnesota Twins, the Chicago White Sox, the Kansas City Royals, and of course, the Blue Jays.

“I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible,” Hendriks added on Instagram. “I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates, and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

Playing for the Blue Jays in 2014 and 2015, Hendriks went 6-0 with an ERA of 3.46 and 79 strikeouts in 61 appearances for Toronto in his career.

As for his most memorable appearances in Toronto, Hendriks once pitched 4.1 innings in relief for the Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2015 ALCS against the Royals, keeping Toronto within striking distance of the game after starter RA Dickey was pulled in the second inning. While the Blue Jays were ultimately blown out 14-2 in that contest (and lost the series 4-2), Hendriks’ performance was widely heralded as a bright spot.

Hendriks is in the final year of a three-year, $54 million contract with the White Sox.

In a statement, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn says there is no expected update on Hendriks’ playing status until at least Opening Day as he enters treatment.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player,” Hahn said in the statement. “I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months.”