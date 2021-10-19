Ontario’s premier Doug Ford is taking heat after saying Ontario only wants hard-working immigrants in response to the province’s labour shortage.

The comments came during the Q&A portion of a press conference announcing a new hospital in Windsor-Sussex.

“If you think you’re coming to collect the dole and sit around, not gonna happen. Go somewhere else. You want to work, come here,” Ford said on Monday.

He said this just moments after talking about Ontario’s labour shortage, saying we need hundreds of thousands of workers.

The backlash was immediate, and now other Ontario party leaders are calling on him to apologize for his comments.

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca tweeted that the language used is divisive and disappointing.

This kind of divisive language is deeply disappointing. A Premier is supposed to unite Ontarians, not wedge us further apart. As a son of immigrants, I know first-hand how people like my parents helped to build Ontario. Doug Ford should apologize for his callous comments. #onpoli https://t.co/BazfwLniyk — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) October 18, 2021

Ontario’s NDP leader Andrea Horwath called on Ford to apologize for his comments.

Today, Doug Ford chose to traffic in demeaning stereotypes about new Ontarians looking to build a better life for their families. He should apologize. But we’ve been here before. Sadly, this is who he is. Our diverse, welcoming province deserves better. #ONpoli — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) October 18, 2021

Some were quick to point out that Ford inherited his wealth and business.

Always fun to see a comment like this from a guy who inherited his wealth and his company. https://t.co/fIGfwOjlS2 — David Fisman (@DFisman) October 18, 2021

At a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott told reporters that she doesn’t believe that Ford needs to apologize for his statement.

“I don’t think it’s necessary because what the premier was actually saying is that we need more immigrants in Ontario,” she told reporters on Tuesday.