You can soon fly directly from Toronto to this quiet tropical Caribbean island

Bonaire Island is about to become a whole lot easier to get to, as WestJet has announced it’ll soon offer seasonal direct flights from Toronto to the gorgeous Dutch Caribbean island starting this December.

Known for its stunning turquoise waters, pristine white sand beaches, wild donkeys, and having more flamingos than people, WestJet will become the only carrier offering nonstop service from Toronto Pearson International Airport to The Flamingo International Airport in Kralendijk, Bonaire.

From December 12, 2023, flights once a week will depart from Toronto on Tuesdays, and return flights from Bonaire on Wednesdays. The flight is just over five hours long.

Bonaire is located in the Leeward Antilles in the Caribbean Sea, just above South America but beneath the hurricane belt. With globally acclaimed shore diving and windsurfing, the island attracts adventure-seekers from all over.

Bonaire is also the “B” of the “ABC Islands”, which consists of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao. Unlike its neighbours, Bonaire is much quieter in comparison.

With far fewer annual tourists, the lesser-known tropical island is touted for its authenticity, with a lack of chain stores or traffic lights.

For now, WestJet’s direct flights will only be offered seasonally throughout the winter. You can already book flights online directly on the WestJet website.