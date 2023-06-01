Flames contract preventing Treliving from doing Leafs job at full capacity

Brad Treliving might be the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager, but he doesn’t have all the tools to do his job to the full extent.

Not yet, anyway.

At today’s press conference, where he was officially introduced as the team’s 18th general manager in team history, it was revealed that Treliving still has a series of “restrictions” due to his previous contract with the Calgary Flames.

While Treliving was relieved of his duties in April, his contract with the Flames still runs through the end of June, a period of time that features the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

Due to Treliving’s deal with the Flames, he actually won’t be able to be present at Toronto’s draft table later this month in Nashville, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“There were some restrictions imposed by the Calgary Flames,” Leafs president Brendan Shanahan told the press today. “But we’re not going to go into those details. I will say that I’ve talked to Brad about that. We have an excellent head scout in Wes Clark. We have an excellent scouting team… we have the utmost confidence in our scouting staff, but I won’t go into those details.”

Toronto has just three picks in this year’s draft — Boston’s first-round pick and their own fifth- and sixth-round picks — after trading five other picks away in a series of deals over the last few seasons.

But even though Toronto likely doesn’t have a franchise-altering player available to them in this year’s draft, it’s safe to assume Treliving will still be heavily involved in their process of who they end up targeting with their three picks — or if they’re set to make any trades on or around the two days of the draft.

The draft is set for June 28 and 29th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Even if he’s not physically present on the floor, one can only wonder where Treliving will be watching — and likely, discreetly working — from.