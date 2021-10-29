Five towers with affordable housing planned near new Eglinton LRT station

Five mixed-use towers with hundreds of affordable housing units are set to rise near a new Eglinton Crosstown LRT station.

The project, located at 770 and 805 Don Mills Road, will go up on both the eastern and western sides of the street, with three towers to the west at 770 Don Mills and two towers to the east at 805 Don Mills.

The buildings, which will have staggered heights reaching up to 48 storeys, will have a combination of market-rate and affordable housing. At 770 Don Mills, two of the three towers will be 50% affordable, netting 415 affordable units. The third tower, meanwhile, will have 418 units that are entirely market-rate condos.

At 805 Don Mills, the two towers will have a combined total of 806 units, 268 of which will be affordable.

And it’s not just residential units that will occupy this gargantuan development. The towers are part of CreateTO’s Housing Now initiative and will be home to two new non-profit child care facilities, a new TDSB elementary school, retail, and community use space. Both sites will also have their own public parks.

The buildings would go up immediately north of the Science Centre giving direct access to the museum and the new Science Centre Eglinton Crosstown LRT station, set to open next year.

The process of getting zoning approvals and finding a developer to take on the project is expected to take a few years. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start after 2023, with the first occupants expected in 2026.