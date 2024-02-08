Ex-Leafs forward Kapanen gets a hefty fine for drunk driving

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen has been issued a fine of €108,700 (approximately US$117,000) for driving under the influence in his home country of Finland.

According to a new report from Finnish publication YLE, Kapanen, who currently plays for the St. Louis Blues, was caught driving drunk in Siilinjärvi back in August.

Initially, the prosecutor requested that the 27-year-old serve a 45-day prison sentence, but the court settled on a fine.

According to police reports, Kapanen was pulled over while driving home from the airport for going 67 km/h in a 50 km/h zone at around 2 am. Kapanen, who had a passenger on board, then blew an alcohol level of 0.56 milligrams per litre into a breathalyzer, which is 0.03 above the legal limit.

During the interrogation, the NHLer, who saw stints with the Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, claimed that he drank one beer before getting on a plane at 12:30 am at Helsinki airport. According to his story, he had been celebrating his birthday the night before and had consumed alcohol.

Kapanen commented on the incident back in September and admitted to his wrongdoing.

“Last month, I made a mistake that cannot be accepted, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I apologize to my family, the Blues organization, my teammates and the fans,” he wrote in a statement. “I understand the seriousness of my act and I will do everything to earn my trust back.”

Selected 22nd overall by the Penguins in 2014, Kapanen made his NHL debut with the Leafs in 2015-2016, remaining with the organization for four more seasons. He was traded back to Pittsburgh in August 2020 in a multi-player deal.

After being waived by the Penguins in February 2023, Kapanen was claimed by the Blues.

The winger has four goals and 13 points through 42 games this season and has been sidelined since mid-January with a lower-body injury.