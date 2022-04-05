Three Toronto sports venues are becoming sensory inclusive

Three Toronto sports venues are taking steps forward to become more sensory inclusive.

In a partnership with non-profit organization KultureCity, MLSE announced today a new initiative to provide “accommodation for fans with a sensory issue to have a positive experience” at Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, and Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Sensory issues may affect people with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that MLSE is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We’re honored to partner with MLSE to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity.

KultureCity has created similar sensory-inclusive environments at 15 NHL and 25 NBA arenas across the league. Toronto is KultureCity’s first Canadian client at a major sporting venue. Staff at the venues have been trained on both sensory overload situations as well as how to recognize fans with sensory needs.

Sensory bags equipped with noise-cancelling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will be available “to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.”

Bags can be pre-arranged by contacting [email protected] or during an event by texting 647-694-0454 during events at Scotiabank Arena. More information is available on each of the venue websites: Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, and Coca-Cola Coliseum.

“MLSE prides itself on providing best-in-class experiences at our venues, which includes ensuring that all fans, no matter their accommodation requirement, can enjoy our live events,” said Caroline Wright, Vice President, Venue & Operations at MLSE. “Through our partnership with KultureCity, we are furthering our commitment to make our venues inclusive to all fans.”