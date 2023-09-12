This is when fall colours are expected to peak in Ontario this year

Fall colours will soon begin to peak in Ontario, transforming into a brilliant kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and yellows.

For some of the best leaf peeping this season, head outside of Toronto to Algonquin Park, which was just rated one of the best places in North America to see fall leaves.

Algonquin’s fall colour report is actually a great resource to find out when to plan your visit to see the brightest, most colourful leaves, as it’s constantly updated with the status of various trees.

On the website, you can see recent photos updated throughout the season or click the live webcam to see an up-to-the-minute look at the foliage.

Per the site’s most recent photos (updated just yesterday), the park is still predominantly green. However, due to the shortening daylight length, some maple-dominated areas are hinting that the colour change is just around the corner.

The best time to visit Algonquin Park is typically between mid-September to early October, but it depends on what species of trees you wish to see. Either way, now is a great time to plan in advance for your trip, as the park has imposed capacity limits and requires a permit to visit.

Maple leaves are typically the first to change colours. Currently, they’re just starting to turn from green to yellow and are anticipated to reach their prime shades of fiery red between late September to early October this year.

Aspens (or poplars) should begin changing to shades of orange in early to mid-October. Tamaracks, on the other hand, will be the last to change to hues of golden yellows and oranges around mid-to-late October.

If you’re just travelling through Algonquin Park on Highway 60 between Oxtongue Lake and Whitney, a permit is not required. However, if you wish to use any of the park’s facilities, including trails, museums, beaches, and picnic grounds, day-use permits are required.

These can be purchased up to five days in advance of your visit via the Ontario Parks website or by telephone. Be sure to act quickly, as permits have sold out on popular days in recent years.