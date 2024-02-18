SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

"Fake news": Tie Domi lashes out at Leafs fan after misunderstanding joke

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Feb 18 2024, 8:40 pm
"Fake news": Tie Domi lashes out at Leafs fan after misunderstanding joke
Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Tie Domi got into it with a fan on social media after misunderstanding a joke.

The 54-year-old was in Toronto on Saturday to watch his son Max play against the Anaheim Ducks. The game went very well for the Leafs, as Max picked up two assists in a 9-2 drubbing of the Ducks.

Domi was shown on screen during the Sportsnet broadcast, which prompted one fan, who goes by Ritchie on X, to take a picture and pose a funny hypothetical scenario.

The joke took off, garnering over 800 likes and nearly 300 replies. Though the post seemed to be an innocent joke about Domi’s intimidating appearance, the former NHLer took the joke as a slight, responding with some strong words for the fan.

It appeared that Domi thought that Ritchie was accusing him of stealing his seat during the game, to which he vehemently disagreed. Luckily, it seems like cooler heads prevailed after Ritchie assured the former Leaf that he meant no disrespect and had looked up to him as one of his hockey heroes.

In the end, it was a simple misunderstanding, but it wasn’t lost on Leafs fans, who loved the exchange.

Considering that everything was swiftly resolved, the biggest thing we can take out of it is that Domi still hasn’t lost that fiery personality that made him one of the most beloved players in Leafs’ history.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop