Ex-Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe lands with new NHL gig already: report

Sheldon Keefe moved on from the Toronto Maple Leafs pretty fast.

According to recent reports, the recently fired Leafs coach will be the new head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

TSN’s Darren Dreger confirmed the news today, which was dropped by Spittin’ Chiclets host Brian “Rear Admiral” McGonagle.

Good scoop. Sheldon Keefe is in fact the new head coach of the Devils. https://t.co/MBy8ItoKxh — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 22, 2024

ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes also alluded to news happening in New Jersey last Thursday night, posting a photo of their home arena next to an eyeballs emoji.

The news comes exactly two weeks after Toronto officially announced Keefe’s departure on May 8.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun was among those reporting on May 10 that Toronto had granted permission for Keefe to speak to the Devils, which was an NHL requirement due to the two years remaining on his contract.

Keefe went 212-97-40 in the regular season with Toronto, a .607 winning percentage, while going 16-21 in the playoffs, a .432 winning percentage. It was his first NHL job, having previously won the Calder Cup in 2018 with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Keefe had previously also coached in the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and the CCHL with the Pembroke Lumber Kings.

“To the players, I appreciate all your efforts, your talents, and your work ethic made me look good on a lot of nights. Anyone who stood up for the blue and white, I appreciate you. To the support staff for the Maple Leafs, you’re tremendous people; you’re elite at what you do. Players and support staff will drive the team to success. I believe it will win,” Keefe said in a goodbye video posted to social media on May 9. “Leafs nation, you deserve the Stanley Cup. Your passion at home and on the road is unmatched. It’s an incredible honour to coach the Maple Leafs, to try to deliver for you.”