Ex-Leafs defenseman Bogosian sounds off on Marner critics

Zach Bogosian might not have played for the Toronto Maple Leafs for three full years, but it’s clear he’s still got a baseline of respect for his old teammates.

During an appearance on the Cam & Strick Podcast, Bogosian went no holds barred on the critics of one of Toronto’s top forwards.

With Toronto falling in the first round of the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years this season, Mitch Marner faced a large brunt of criticism following the Leafs’ exit.

“I’m going to bat for Mitchy. I don’t understand why everyone is always up his a** about everything. I mean, that kid is such a good kid; he’s a good leader, and he’s always trying to take care of everyone around the locker room. He’s obviously a great player, but it’s almost like he’s the scapegoat for everyone, like a lightning rod for everyone to say, ‘This is the problem,’” Bogosian said.

Marner had one goal and two assists in a seven-game first-round series loss to Boston these past playoffs.

Meanwhile, Bogosian played 45 games for the Leafs during the 2020-21 season, where Toronto fell in the first round of the playoffs to Montreal in a seven-game series. He has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild since leaving Toronto.

“I’ll have his back every f**king day of the week, man,” Bogosian added about Marner. “That kid, he is the best. Anyone that has something to say about him, you can f**k off because he’s such a good person, they don’t know. Anybody that doesn’t know somebody and decides they are going to rip him, get to know the person first.”

Marner will make $10.9 million next season with Toronto but will still be the fourth highest-paid player on the roster behind Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares. With one season left on Marner’s (and Tavares’) deal, questions have been circling whether this could be the final season together for the “core four” forwards.

“I know that Toronto gets a lot of grief about how much they’re paying the big boys and taking up a chunk of the salary cap,” Bogosian added. “But those guys deserve it, man. They’re all really good.”

The full interview is available below: