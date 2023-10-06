Ex-Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese has become a free agent after being released from his professional tryout offer (PTO).

Aston-Reese agreed to a PTO with the Carolina Hurricanes in mid-September after a 10-goal, 14-point season with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022-23. The 29-year-old has been a dependable bottom-six NHL player throughout his 307-game career but may have trouble securing a contract for the 2023-24 campaign with how cap-strapped many teams throughout the league are.

Aston-Reese headed into training camp last year with the Maple Leafs on a PTO and was able to make the most of it, signing a one-year, $840,000 deal. He was able to record those 10 goals in 77 games despite averaging less than 11 minutes in ice time. He additionally appeared in six postseason games, where he scored a lone goal.

Before his time with the Leafs, Aston-Reese spent time with both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks. His best season from a points perspective game in 2020-21 with the Pens, where he managed nine goals and 15 points in just 45 games. The season prior, he finished 25th in Selke Trophy voting, proving that despite his lack of offence, he can be an impactful player.

What this means for the future of Aston-Reese as an NHLer remains to be seen. With the regular season set to get underway in less than a week, he is in tough to find himself on a roster by opening night. That said, if he remains patient, a team could get desperate and give him a call if they run into injury trouble. There is also a chance he looks to continue his career overseas, something we have seen from many players in similar situations to his in the past. If it is indeed the end of his NHL career, he will have finished it by scoring 42 goals and 80 points in 307 games.