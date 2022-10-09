SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Maple Leafs sign Zach Aston-Reese to new contract

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Oct 9 2022, 7:05 pm
Maple Leafs sign Zach Aston-Reese to new contract
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Sunday they’d signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year contract.

The average annual value of the contract is $840,630.

Aston-Reese was previously on a PTO (professional tryout contract) with the Leafs in the preseason.

Aston-Reese had five goals, 10 assists and a plus-minus of +9 in 69 games in 2021-22.

In total, Aston-Reese has played 5 seasons for the Penguins and Ducks. He has 32 goals, 34 assists and a plus-minus of +39 in 230 games.

More to come…

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.