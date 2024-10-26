Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam to give the LA Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the World Series excited many, perhaps none more so than former Toronto Blue Jay Munenori Kawasaki.

Kawasaki, who was a beloved member of the Blue Jays for parts of three seasons from 2013 to 2015, now serves as a baseball analyst on a Japanese network. Like many others around the world, he tuned into Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and New York Yankees. And, much like many others, he went absolutely wild when Freeman ended the game with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The Japanese tv reaction to Freeman’s home run is great and the fact that Munenori Kawasaki was involved makes it that much better pic.twitter.com/uqzCm8suom — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) October 26, 2024

Kawasaki and his coworkers immediately stood up and began shouting in a hilarious clip that has been making the rounds across social media.

Seeing this fun personality from Kawasaki is nothing new to Blue Jays fans. While he was a fan favourite during his time in Toronto, it wasn’t due to his on-field abilities. In fact, he was a marginal player at best, one who was strong defensively in the infield but struggled at the plate.

Instead, what made Kawasawki so beloved was how hilarious of an individual he was, seemingly creating content and laughs every single day.

Despite not being the best hitter, however, Kawasaki did have a walk-off of his own during his time with the Blue Jays, hitting a double to score two runs in a win versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Along with his three seasons with the Blue Jays, Kawasaki also played with the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs. He left the MLB in 2016 to play in the NPB. He went on to play until 2020 and got involved in broadcasting a short time later.