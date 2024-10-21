The Toronto Blue Jays have hired a new hitting coach

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a change to their baseball staff, but perhaps it’s not the one you might’ve been anticipating.

Today, the organization announced that they have hired a new hitting coach, bringing David Popkins into the fold.

The 34-year-old former minor leaguer had previously worked for two MLB organizations, serving in coaching roles with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins. He most recently served as the Twins’ hitting coach from 2021 to 2024, including in a two-game series against the Jays in the 2023 American League Wild Card series.

“David’s ability to game plan and connect with players in different ways is a really exciting addition to our coaching staff,” said Jays manager John Schneider in a release. “He’s a true expert in all types of hitting information and will help our offensive strategy for each game. We’re looking forward to the instant impact of his relentless work ethic.”

Popkins takes over for Guillermo Martinez, who the Blue Jays organization let go earlier in the offseason, after six seasons in the role. Martinez had previously been in the Jays organization in various minor league roles since 2012.

Toronto’s offence will also see Don Mattingly move from the title of offensive coordinator to a “traditional role of a bench coach,” as per Jays general manager Ross Atkins earlier this month.

“He’s excited about that opportunity to impact us and John in a different way, and a bigger way,” Atkins said at his end-of-season press conference. “Think the world of [Mattingly], he’s been incredible and open-minded to change as well.”

The Jays finished 23rd in baseball with 671 runs scored across their 162 games, while finishing last place in the American League East with a 74-88 record.

With the World Series set to begin later this week, the Jays missed the postseason for the first time since 2021 this year.