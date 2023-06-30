People can't get enough of these soft serve ice cream croissants in Toronto
Toronto’s new French and Asian-influenced bakery, Evana Patisserie & Cafe, has sent the internet abuzz with their decadent new dessert.
The cafe, which is located in the China City mall, opened after years of operating as a dessert catering company.
It launched the Thai tea soft serve flavour at the beginning of the month, giving customers the choice to pair it with a cup, cone or croissant.
Based on people’s reaction to the treat on social media, it’s safe to say that the croissant has been far and away the most popular option — and who can blame them?
Ice cream croissants aren’t the only unique feature at Evana Cafe, though. Amidst the dessert hype, the establishment has been hosting craft workshops on a regular basis.
In partnership with Markham art studio Aureole Creatives, Evana’s workshops have offered various activities like coffee-cupping and Japanese marbling.
If you’re craving croissant-encased soft serve ice cream or looking to pick up some pottery skills in Toronto, head to Evana Patisserie & Cafe at 390 Silver Star Boulevard.