A Toronto spot that took vegan tacos and other Mexican dishes to the next level has suddenly and quietly closed for good, leaving fans to wonder what is next for the brand.

Planta Cocina was the latest iteration of the popular upscale plant-based restaurant chain that started with Planta Yorkville in 2016 and has since expanded to over a dozen locations in New York, LA, Fort Lauderdale and other US cities, with more on the way.

In its hometown, there were at one point four different outposts of the concept, from the OG to Asian fine dining (Planta Queen) and a burger-focused arm in the financial district.

That offshoot, the only location of Planta Burger, closed at the end of 2022, with management telling blogTO at the time that despite having “so much love and excitement for Planta Burger,” the team was “dreaming up something a little different that we plan to introduce in later 2023.”

As far as Planta Cocina is concerned, representatives did not offer comment in time for publication, but have removed the restaurant from its list of Toronto offerings and marked it as permanently closed on Google.

The spot, at Yonge and Temperance, opened in early 2021 and boasted a variety of delicious tacos for non-meat eaters made from jackfruit, cauliflower, squash, mushrooms and potato with classic Mexican spices and flavours.

One Planta Cocina remains in Marina Del Rey, California.