Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the City of Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the weather agency, conditions are favourable for the possibility of dangerous thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind gusts and large hail.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” said Environment Canada.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

Toronto also remains under a special air quality statement due to wildfires in northern Ontario making their way south.