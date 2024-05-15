News

Major failure with emergency alert test has Ontario residents confused and worried

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
May 15 2024, 8:21 pm
Although many Ontario residents heard a loud blare across their devices on Wednesday as part of the bi-annual Alert Ready emergency alert system test, many mobile users were left out, leading some to question the system’s reliability in the event of a real disaster.

Alert Ready is Canada’s emergency alerting system. It delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, covering air quality statements, natural disasters, nuclear incidents, amber alerts, and terrorist threats.

The system’s alerts are sent to Canadians through television, radio, and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices.

Wednesday’s test of the Alert Ready system took place at 12:55 pm, although many Ontario residents reported that they had not received the alert.

As is the case with most emergency alert tests, people across the province took to social media to share their thoughts about today’s alert.

“Apparently the emergency alert system was tested at 12:55 today, but most people in my office did not receive it. Is that bad?” one person asked on X (formerly Twitter).

“I am in the GTA and I only got the emergency alert on my TV. Nothing on my phone or iPad. Anyone else have the same situation? Is that the way it was supposed to be? I thought we were supposed to get the alert on all devices,” another person wrote.

“Anyone else in Ontario NOT get the Emergency Alert Test scheduled for 12:55pm? Neither my wife nor I received it,” one comment reads.

In response to one customer who did not receive the alert, Rogers said that there are a few reasons why some may have not received the alert. The communications company recommended ensuring that your device is up to date and that all software updates have been installed.

While some reportedly did not receive the alert, many took to social media to share their frustrations with its blaring sound.

“Petition to make that Ontario emergency alert less wordy. It should just say something like This is just a test. You’re fine,” one person suggested.

“That emergency alert notification was unnecessarily loud, hearing 4-5 of these alerts walking down the street is so distracting for pedestrians and drivers,” another person wrote.

The next emergency alert test in Ontario is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, at 12:55 pm.

Did you receive the emergency alert today?

