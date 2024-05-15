Although many Ontario residents heard a loud blare across their devices on Wednesday as part of the bi-annual Alert Ready emergency alert system test, many mobile users were left out, leading some to question the system’s reliability in the event of a real disaster.

Alert Ready is Canada’s emergency alerting system. It delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, covering air quality statements, natural disasters, nuclear incidents, amber alerts, and terrorist threats.

The system’s alerts are sent to Canadians through television, radio, and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices.

Wednesday’s test of the Alert Ready system took place at 12:55 pm, although many Ontario residents reported that they had not received the alert.

So I never got Ontario’s emergency alert today nor did my husband. — PaulaInCanada 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@PaulaInCanada) May 15, 2024

As is the case with most emergency alert tests, people across the province took to social media to share their thoughts about today’s alert.

“Apparently the emergency alert system was tested at 12:55 today, but most people in my office did not receive it. Is that bad?” one person asked on X (formerly Twitter).

I didn’t get the Alert ready on my @Rogers mobile phone — Kevin Young (@KevinYounge) May 15, 2024

“I am in the GTA and I only got the emergency alert on my TV. Nothing on my phone or iPad. Anyone else have the same situation? Is that the way it was supposed to be? I thought we were supposed to get the alert on all devices,” another person wrote.

Well I didn’t get Ontario’s emergency alert (even though my mom visiting from SK did). I guess I can be blissfully naive of any and all future disasters. Save yourselves. — Vanessa 🇨🇦 (@VSC0123) May 15, 2024

“Anyone else in Ontario NOT get the Emergency Alert Test scheduled for 12:55pm? Neither my wife nor I received it,” one comment reads.

Any @Rogers customers in the #Barrie area NOT get today’s Emergency Alert Test notice that normally would get it? — Meredith Agius (@Meredith_Agius) May 15, 2024

In response to one customer who did not receive the alert, Rogers said that there are a few reasons why some may have not received the alert. The communications company recommended ensuring that your device is up to date and that all software updates have been installed.

Hmm…didn’t get the emergency alert test that was to go out at 12:50pm today. — Make It Home YGK (@MIHomeYGK) May 15, 2024

While some reportedly did not receive the alert, many took to social media to share their frustrations with its blaring sound.

“Petition to make that Ontario emergency alert less wordy. It should just say something like This is just a test. You’re fine,” one person suggested.

The way the emergency alert violated me and woke me up😂😂😂 — Sim 🫗 (@simsanityyy) May 15, 2024

“That emergency alert notification was unnecessarily loud, hearing 4-5 of these alerts walking down the street is so distracting for pedestrians and drivers,” another person wrote.

The emergency alert noise on my new phone turned out to be so startling and off-putting that I reflexively dismissed it without reading anything. — Katie Bar The Door (@bar_doors) May 15, 2024

The next emergency alert test in Ontario is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, at 12:55 pm.

Did you receive the emergency alert today?