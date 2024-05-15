People have a lot to say about King Charles III’s new portrait

The first official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation was unveiled on Tuesday, and it has a lot of people seeing red — literally.

The piece was created by British artist Jonathan Yeo, who has also painted portraits of high-profile figures like Malala Yousafza, Tony Blair, and Queen Camilla Parker Bowles.

🦋 The artist said of the experience of painting The King: “When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in… pic.twitter.com/U289q8AlMh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 14, 2024

The striking art piece depicts King Charles standing in his military regalia. In the left corner, there’s a small butterfly placed near his shoulder, which Yeo notes is a testament to “the environmental causes the King has championed most of his life” and “the King’s transition from prince to monarch during the period the portrait was created.”

The painting is also overwhelmingly red, which has prompted a lot of internet commentary.

According to Yeo, the decision to use so much red was to inject “a dynamic, contemporary jolt into the genre” and offer a “modern contrast” to more traditional depictions of official portrait styles.

On social media, many folks seemed taken aback by the jarring colour choice.

“The King Charles portrait wouldn’t look out of place in Ghostbusters 2,” joked one X user, referencing the film’s villain, Vigo, an ancient 16th-century medieval tyrant and sorcerer.

The King Charles portrait wouldn't look out of place in Ghostbusters 2 pic.twitter.com/b1bD1IsPzA — Mark (@kilgallon84) May 14, 2024

Many agreed with the Ghostbusters references.

King Charles going for the villain from Ghostbusters 2 look pic.twitter.com/JYYXEDOcUf — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 14, 2024

I’m all for art being subjective and thought provoking but the first thought I had when I seen King Charles portrait was ‘ Who Wore It Best ‘ #KingCharles #Vigo #Ghostbusters #portrait #KingCharlesPortrait pic.twitter.com/D9bdhbr2j9 — Lisa Patten (@LisaPatten1) May 14, 2024

The King Charles painting made me think of Ghostbusters 2 obviously pic.twitter.com/G9KH24D1HD — Jeff Schwartz (@JiffSchwazz) May 14, 2024

I like the new portrait of King Charles pic.twitter.com/nAlnvXGynI — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 15, 2024

One person said it was “wack” and claimed their child could do a better job.

Is this a joke? That painting is wack. My 9 y/o could do better. He looks like a Dungeons & Dragons villain 👎🏻 — JW (@icecoldhodl) May 14, 2024

Magnificent painting of a fantasy novel in 1992 that sold 30,000 copies https://t.co/i5oKQVJoeh — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) May 14, 2024

I have seen more than enough horror movies to know that this painting definitely comes alive at night, slowly feeding on your sanity and using your own mind against you. https://t.co/TzlBz4FFFl — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) May 14, 2024

Others felt that the portrait was very Sauron-esque (for all The Lord of the Rings fans out there).

To some, the painting symbolized deep-dish pizza.

Got the King Charles Deep Dish 👑🍕 pic.twitter.com/WH0QrgJICT — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 🎾💦 (@EmmaTolkin) May 15, 2024

I don’t care what you say, this new portrait of King Charles is awesome pic.twitter.com/LD4YKz8eDB — Casey Stegman (@cstegman) May 15, 2024

The red also reminded social media users of hell.

King Charles official portrait. Apparently he’s in hell. pic.twitter.com/py1PcCFKWL — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 14, 2024

Or tomato curry.

Who did this I want to know 😂

Ugliest portrait i have ever seen of King Charles

Looks like tomato 🍅 curry

pic.twitter.com/pmyPxAHgSd — M.B.Tarar (@MBTararr) May 15, 2024

Some noticed that King Charles himself seemed taken aback by the overwhelmingly red hues while unveiling the portrait.

What are your thoughts on the portrait? Let us know in the comments.