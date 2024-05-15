NewsCuratedCanada

People have a lot to say about King Charles III’s new portrait

National Trending Staff
May 15 2024, 7:53 pm
The Royal Family/X | Jonathan Yeo

The first official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation was unveiled on Tuesday, and it has a lot of people seeing red — literally.

The piece was created by British artist Jonathan Yeo, who has also painted portraits of high-profile figures like Malala Yousafza, Tony Blair, and Queen Camilla Parker Bowles.

The striking art piece depicts King Charles standing in his military regalia. In the left corner, there’s a small butterfly placed near his shoulder, which Yeo notes is a testament to “the environmental causes the King has championed most of his life” and “the King’s transition from prince to monarch during the period the portrait was created.”

The painting is also overwhelmingly red, which has prompted a lot of internet commentary.

According to Yeo, the decision to use so much red was to inject “a dynamic, contemporary jolt into the genre” and offer a “modern contrast” to more traditional depictions of official portrait styles.

On social media, many folks seemed taken aback by the jarring colour choice.

“The King Charles portrait wouldn’t look out of place in Ghostbusters 2,” joked one X user, referencing the film’s villain, Vigo, an ancient 16th-century medieval tyrant and sorcerer.

Many agreed with the Ghostbusters references.

One person said it was “wack” and claimed their child could do a better job.

Others felt that the portrait was very Sauron-esque (for all The Lord of the Rings fans out there).

To some, the painting symbolized deep-dish pizza.

The red also reminded social media users of hell.

Or tomato curry.

Some noticed that King Charles himself seemed taken aback by the overwhelmingly red hues while unveiling the portrait.

to act happy about your Royal portrait.
byu/K1nd_1 intherewasanattempt

Comment
byu/K1nd_1 from discussion
intherewasanattempt

Comment
byu/K1nd_1 from discussion
intherewasanattempt

What are your thoughts on the portrait? Let us know in the comments.

