A rundown motel in Ontario is being transformed into a vibrant weekend getaway

Real estate company Off Market Bliss is transforming a rundown Swiss Inn Motel and Restaurant in Denbigh, Ontario, into a modern and relaxing getaway called The Elise.

The motel shut down in February 2024, with renovations beginning straight away to bring a much-needed update to the property. The hope is to reopen within a year with updated furnishings and amenities.

Located between Ottawa and Kingston, the new vacation spot will be in peak cottage country.

Minutes away from Algonquin Provincial Park, the motel will feature luxurious and updated lodging amidst the natural beauty Denbigh has to offer.

The theme of the spot is described as “relaxation and nature,” with an adventure aspect coming from the variety of activities available in the area.

In the summertime, visitors will be able to explore the countless hiking trails or go visit one of the many nearby lakes for water activities. For the wintertime, Calabogie Peaks, the tallest public ski resort in Ontario, is right next door.

The motel itself will be made up of two buildings. The first will be renovated into eight units, and the other renovated into seven units.

By dividing into multiple units, the hope is to provide spaces for all types of Ontario travellers. There will be rooms optimized for romantic getaways, family vacations, or even a girl’s weekend away.

You’ll even be able to bring your favourite furry friend to the motel’s pet-friendly environment.

The layout and remote location could make The Elise an ideal location for big family retreats or events like weddings. Guests can coordinate to book out the large property, having the resort all to themselves.

In the second building, the motel will also feature a shared living space.

Manager Katarina Jarossy describes this “living room” area as an integral part of the new property’s concept. The hope is to create a retreat that feels like one giant cottage for people to enjoy.

“A lot of people have cottages or friend’s cottages, or rent them… but sometimes it’s missing the ability to meet new people, outside of a city setting.”

The concept behind The Elise was heavily inspired by owner Luc Boiron’s experiences growing up in a large family. With six children in the house, Boiron’s father always talked about wanting a place where the entire family could hang out.

His aim with the new property is to do just that: give people a space to hang out with loved ones and old friends, or even make some new connections along the way.

The shared living space will have seating, a dining area, and a wide selection of vintage games collected through the company’s various property flip projects. Other onsite amenities include a volleyball court, saunas, and an outdoor area with a gazebo, where people can sit and enjoy the views.

Keeping with the family theme, the new name for the property is an homage to his young daughter Elise.

Jarossy says the goal is not to throw away the old property, but to help renovate it in a way people will be able to enjoy for years to come.

The Swiss Motel is leaving a lot of the vintage furniture and decor behind, allowing the design team to incorporate things into the new design. So although the property will be getting a modern, glass aesthetic for the exterior, the inside will have a comfortable and homey feel.

The Elise will be located at 22668 Highway 41 & 28 in Denbigh, Ontario.