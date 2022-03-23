A Cuban eatery in Toronto beloved for its sweet churro creations and authentic food has announced its closure after six years of service.

El Habanero and Churrobar shared the news on Instagram and thanked their customers for their loyal support throughout the last few years. They will close up shop on March 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Habanero & Churrobar (@elhabanerochurrobar)

“It has been an extremely hard decision for us and we are forever thankful for all of your support and encouragement over the years BUT this is not the end of the road for us,” read the post.

Though a bittersweet moment for “El Habby” storefront, according to the restaurateurs, they have accepted an “opportunity of a lifetime” with McEwan’s grocers.

More news on the new venture has yet to be disclosed, but it may not come as a surprise to some.

You might also like: Toronto's Snakes & Lattes now has a new brunch menu

Toronto Hooked fish market to hold "masked hours" for customers

Stelvio Toronto serves a giant "Elephant Ear Cutlet" big enough to share

In the past, El Habanero has sold its sweet treats at McEwan’s grocery stores, including cakes, cookies, and their beloved churros.

But while we wait, customers have until the end of the month to get their last churro at El Habanero and Churrobar.