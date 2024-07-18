Maple Leafs hire new director of amateur scouting

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to make additions through what’s turning out to be a very busy offseason.

Along with recently revamping their coaching staff with Craig Berube and Marc Savard, the team announced another major hire on Thursday, naming Mark Leach as director of amateur scouting.

We’ve hired Mark Leach as the team’s Director of Amateur Scouting — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 18, 2024

Leach joins the Leafs after 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars’ amateur scouting staff, where he played a pivotal role in the organization’s drafting efforts. Before his time in Dallas, the 62-year-old spent two decades with the Detroit Red Wings as an amateur scout, helping build rosters that won four Stanley Cups throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Leach’s expertise isn’t limited to the NHL. He also served as an NCAA assistant coach, having spent four seasons with Michigan Tech and Boston College.

The hiring comes a little over a week after the Pittsburgh Penguins brought on Wes Clark, who most recently worked as Toronto’s director of player personnel and scouting director.

Clark is the second high-profile member of the team’s brass to follow former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas to Pittsburgh, with Jason Spezza being named an assistant general manager with the franchise before the 2023-24 season.

The Leafs will kick off their 2024-25 season with an away game against their longtime rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, on October 9. The team will then head to New Jersey for a game the following day, before returning home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in their home opener on October 12.