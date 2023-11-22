A Toronto restaurant known for serving up scratch-made gourmet egg sandwiches is gearing up to permanently close its doors following nearly six years in business.

Egg Bae, located at 13 Elm Street, specializes in breakfast sandwiches made up of freshly baked buns and organic free-range eggs.

The deluxe sandwiches are served with a variety of premium toppings, including in-house pork belly sausage, slow-cooked onions, house-cured citrus pepper salmon, and of course, their signature Bae sauce.

In an announcement on their Instagram page, Egg Bae’s team revealed that the business would be closing up shop after struggling to survive the impacts of lockdowns as well as a major fire.

“We had big dreams for our Elm location and wish we had more time with the Yonge/Dundas community,” Egg Bae’s owners told blogTO.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit us hard, but the unrelated fire in our building was the real setback. We naively thought we would reopen in a few weeks and maybe a few months, but it ended up taking 1.5 years to reopen. In the end, we just ran out of steam.”

Reminiscing on their time in Toronto, the owners maintained that the city has one of the best food cultures in the world, with customers from all corners of the Earth dropping by to get a taste of their picture-perfect sandwiches.

“To that end, we want to also acknowledge the difficult environment it is to run a small local restaurant even in the best of times,” Egg Bae’s owners explained.

“We really encourage people to keep supporting their local restaurants. These places are more than just businesses; they’re the dreams and passions of real people and they play a vital role in the fabric of the community and culture of Toronto.”

Following the devastating announcement, customers poured into the comments section to express their heartfelt thanks to the restaurant’s staff.

“Not an easy decision by any means, you’ve been such a cornerstone of Toronto. Rest easy and make the next few days count,” one person wrote.

“This is so sad! My favourite breakfast sandwich in the city! Will miss you so dearly! Best believe I’ll be by shortly to support,” another customer said.

Egg Bae will officially close its doors on Sunday, November 26.

“As we close this chapter of Egg Bae, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to every customer, staff member, and neighbour who has been part of our story,” the restaurant’s owners told blogTO.

“Your support and love have meant the world to us. We love what we created and hopefully, we can bring back Egg Bae in the future.”