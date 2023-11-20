An iconic Toronto diner and neighbourhood staple is gearing up to permanently close its doors following 45 vibrant years in business.

The Rosedale Diner, located at 1164 Yonge Street, has been winning over locals since 1978 with its eclectic decor and bistro comfort food with a Middle Eastern twist.

The nostalgic diner is known for serving up all your classic hearty brunch staples, including buttermilk waffles, French toast, and eggs Benedict, alongside their legendary burgers and shakshouka.

In a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, owners Dubi and Esti Filar revealed that the diner would be closing its doors as they settle down for retirement.

Over the past five decades, the landmark restaurant has hosted every type of milestone imaginable, from birthdays to proposals and graduations.

Its recognition and reputation also transcended well beyond the borders of Toronto, with American restaurateur Guy Fieri even featuring the restaurant on an episode of his acclaimed television series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Following the heartbreaking announcement, customers from all walks of life poured into the post’s comments section to share their best memories at the restaurant.

“Can’t quite believe it. You are such an integral part of this neighbourhood. You were our first dining spot in Summerhill. Thank you so so much for all the memories,” one customer wrote.

“Our go-to for decades! I’m selfishly sad, but wishing you [a] happy retirement,” another comment reads.

“I have so many touching memories at your place. Your whole family’s friendliness and kindness will be missed,” one person said.

The longstanding diner will stay open for the remainder of 2023, so there’s still lots of time to pop in and say your goodbyes. The business assured loyal patrons that they would be kept up to date on any final celebrations at the restaurant in the coming weeks.