Eddie Bauer store is permanently closing in Toronto with a blowout sale

Jan 15 2023, 12:02 am
Eddie Bauer

Major clothing brand Eddie Bauer is permanently closing their Toronto store at one of our biggest malls this month.

They’re going to be having big blowout clearance sales during January before closing down at the Eaton Centre at the end of the month.

Someone posted in a local Facebook group that sales would be up to 60% off, saying sale prices are starting around 25% off.

The brand is known for its casual wear, outerwear, footwear, and travel and camping gear. The Eddie Bauer brand itself has been around since 1920, originally launching in Seattle.

Eddie Bauer stores should be remaining open at Shops at Don Mills, Fairview Mall, Vaughan Mills and Markview Shopping Centre as well as other locations in Ontario.

The Toronto Eaton Centre confirmed with blogTO that the Eddie Bauer will be closing officially on January 28.

