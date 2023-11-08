Dubas terminates former Leafs winger's contract with Penguins

When Andreas Johnsson was looking for a fresh start this season, he turned to a familiar face that he knew well during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The former Toronto forward signed as a free agent to a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins back in July, the franchise now run by ex-Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

But it appears that the partnership was destined to be shortlived.

It was announced today that Johnsson had been placed on NHL waivers with the purpose of terminating his contract with the team, as reported by multiple sources including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Johnsson (PIT) on unconditional waivers for the purposes of contract termination — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 8, 2023

Johnsson had yet to suit up in an NHL or AHL game this season. Failing to make the Penguins out of training camp, he was away from the team with a personal matter after playing in just one AHL preseason game with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as per Inside AHL writer Tony Androckitis.

Johnsson appeared in an AHL preseason game with #WBSPens, but was then referred to as "away from the team tending to a personal matter" since the beginning of the regular season. All the best to Johnsson.. https://t.co/k64TUWWcoH — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) November 8, 2023

The Penguins have yet to officially confirm the news publicly or offer any further clarification.

Johnsson was placed on waivers multiple times in 2022 while with the New Jersey Devils. Ultimately, he left the franchise in February as part of a trade that sent Timo Meier to New Jersey from the San Jose Sharks.

While in San Jose, Johnsson put up just three assists and no goals in 11 games.

Back in Toronto, Dubas signed Johnsson to a four-year contract in 2019, following his 20-goal, 23 assists rookie season, paying him $3.4 million per season. A seventh-round pick of the team back in 2013, Johnsson became a fan favourite rather quickly during his time in Toronto.

But as the Leafs ran into cap problems over the coming seasons, Johnsson was traded in October 2020 to New Jersey for Joey Anderson, who played just 20 games for Toronto over the next three seasons.