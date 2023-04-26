EventsNewsSummerMovies & TVCuratedOutdoors

blogTO Editors
Apr 26 2023, 8:30 pm
Toronto is getting a new outdoor movie theatre with free popcorn
BAZA Production/Shutterstock

Drive-In Downsview is a pop-up drive-in cinema coming to The Hangar District at Downsview Park this May.

It’s no secret that Toronto is obsessed with both drive-in and alfresco movie screenings, and the Drive-in Downsview will be a hybrid of both styles, so you go either as a carpool or just bring your lawn chair and sit under the stars.

The event is being put together by the same folks who brought us Hangar Skate and the Light Up Downsview show.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, with all the proceeds being donated to a different local charity to match the theme of the screening.

Drive-In Downsview screening schedule

  • May 13 — ’90s coming-of-age film, Smoke Signals, with proceeds going to support the MCFN Youth Education Grant Program
  • May 21 — Jessica Alba in her classic dance movie, Honey, with proceeds going to Just BGraphic
  • May 28 — The latest installment of Puss in Boots, with all proceeds going to the North York Harvest Food Bank

Snacks and refreshments will also be provided totally free. How’s that for a change of pace at the movies?

Unlike other outdoor film fests like the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show where it’s first-come-first-serve for a spot, this event requires you to book your ticket online in advance, so get yours now while they’re still available.

Screenings are set to go ahead rain or shine!

