Toronto is getting a new outdoor movie theatre with free popcorn

Drive-In Downsview is a pop-up drive-in cinema coming to The Hangar District at Downsview Park this May.

It’s no secret that Toronto is obsessed with both drive-in and alfresco movie screenings, and the Drive-in Downsview will be a hybrid of both styles, so you go either as a carpool or just bring your lawn chair and sit under the stars.

Introducing Drive-In Downsview: A Pop-Up Film Experience in The Hangar District! We have partnered with 4 incredible local organizations to bring you a movie experience like no other. Limited tickets are available: https://t.co/Y6zzpDcKpl pic.twitter.com/bz60Yl7UIU — thehangardistrict (@hangardistrict) April 19, 2023

The event is being put together by the same folks who brought us Hangar Skate and the Light Up Downsview show.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, with all the proceeds being donated to a different local charity to match the theme of the screening.

Drive-In Downsview screening schedule

May 6 — Disney’s Encanto, with proceeds going to the Philippine Legacy and Cultural Alliance

May 13 — ’90s coming-of-age film, Smoke Signals, with proceeds going to support the MCFN Youth Education Grant Program

May 21 — Jessica Alba in her classic dance movie, Honey, with proceeds going to Just BGraphic

May 28 — The latest installment of Puss in Boots, with all proceeds going to the North York Harvest Food Bank

Snacks and refreshments will also be provided totally free. How’s that for a change of pace at the movies?

Unlike other outdoor film fests like the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show where it’s first-come-first-serve for a spot, this event requires you to book your ticket online in advance, so get yours now while they’re still available.

Screenings are set to go ahead rain or shine!