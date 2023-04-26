Toronto Uber driver allegedly assaults woman and steals phone to leave good review

York Regional Police (YRP) officers are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in a bizarre investigation where an Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger, stealing her phone, and leaving himself a five-star review and an accompanying tip.

Police allege that the suspect — identified as Vikram Lather, 53, of Brampton — was working as an Uber driver in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 23, when he picked up a 26-year-old female passenger in the Yonge and Eglinton area of Toronto with a trip request to transport her to Vaughan.

Lather is alleged to have driven the passenger to a parking lot in the area of Rutherford Road and Weston Road in Vaughan, where she was sexually assaulted. Police state that the suspect then stole the passenger’s phone, concluded the trip on the Uber app, and left himself a five-star review and a tip on the passenger’s behalf.

The suspect is then alleged to have returned the phone to the passenger and drove off. Police added that the victim was not physically harmed during the incident.

UBER DRIVER WANTED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT AND FRAUD IN VAUGHAN. Investigators are seeking Vikram LATHER, 53, of Brampton, accused of sexually assaulting a female in a vehicle and then using her phone to give himself a 5-star review and a tip. More info here: https://t.co/jUr1WGrCBI — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 26, 2023

YRP has obtained an arrest warrant for Lather and is urging the suspect to contact a lawyer and turn himself in to the police. The accused is charged with single counts of sexual assault and fraud under $5,000.

The accused remains at large three days after the incident and was last seen driving a white 2021 Toyota Corolla. Police believe that there may be other victims and encourage anyone who believes they have information on the accused to come forward.