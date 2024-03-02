Draymond Green gives extremely high praise to Raptors' Barnes

Draymond Green has made it clear that he is a big-time supporter of Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes.

Barnes sustained a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand last night versus the Golden State Warriors. The 22-year-old hit his hand off the rim late in the second quarter and was in immediate pain.

Scottie Barnes injury Viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/jr1dyRIRvT — BarnesMuse (@MuseBarnes) March 2, 2024

After the game, Green sent some positive thoughts Barnes’s way while also giving him some serious words of encouragement.

“He’s making reads, he’s super aggressive. He makes guys around him better,” Draymond said. “I think the thing for Scottie is that he’s the face of the franchise. He’s going to have to continue scoring the basketball; that’s going to be a big thing for Scottie. We know all the things that he does on the court, he’s a swiss army knife.

“He’s far bigger than me, probably four inches taller. Way more athletic. He’s a special, special talent. When you come into this league and see guys like that, you have a stronger appreciation for it, and even more so, love to see them take it to a whole [other] level than you ever could. I think Scottie will do way more than I ever did in my career.”

'I think Scottie [Barnes] will do way more than I ever did in my career.' 👀 Draymond showed Scottie Barnes a lot of love after the Warriors beat the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/CADnZrNCEg — theScore (@theScore) March 2, 2024

This is quite the compliment from a player who has had a very successful career despite some controversy at times. He is a four-time NBA Champion and All-Star, won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017, and is an eight-time All-Defensive team. He will undoubtedly be a Hall-of-Famer by the time his career is wrapped up, so for him to say Barnes will do more than he ever did shows how highly he thinks of the Raptors young star.

The injury is a tough blow for Barnes, who may miss the remainder of the season. The Raptors have just 22 games remaining, beginning with one tomorrow on home court versus the Charlotte Hornets.