Raptors 905 star Javon Freeman-Liberty gets NBA promotion

The Toronto Raptors have announced that they’ve converted two-way guard Javon Freeman-Liberty to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

From Two-Way to Standard NBA Contract ✅ Let’s get it @JavonFreemanLib ❗️ pic.twitter.com/FbM5PrJaEB — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 1, 2024

The 24-year-old has appeared in 21 games with Raptors 905 of the G-League this season, averaging a team-high 24 points along with 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 35.5 minutes. He’s shooting .459 from the field, and .338 from three-point range.



“Javon is a quiet guy who came into camp and made a lot of noise,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković told reporters shortly after the news was announced.

Freeman-Liberty began his college career playing for Valparaiso, before transferring to to DePaul in 2020. He declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, and wound up signing with Chicago Bulls G League affiliate Windy City Bulls after not being selected. In 17 regular season games with the Bulls, he averaged 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 30.2 minutes.

The Raptors have 23 games remaining on their schedule this season, which will give Freeman-Liberty a good stretch of time to prove that he is an NBA-quality player. With the Raptors in a rebuilding phase, he should be able to get some looks from Rajaković.

The Raptors are in action tonight, as they are set to welcome the Golden State Warriors to town for a game that will get underway at 7:30 pm ET. It remains to be seen as to whether or not Freeman-Liberty suits up, but if not, his next opportunity to do so will come on Sunday in another home game against the Charlotte Hornets.