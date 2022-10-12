Drake shares wholesome photos of son's birthday at Rec Room (PHOTOS)

They grow up so fast, don’t they?

Drake’s son, Adonis, just celebrated his fifth birthday at Toronto’s Rec Room in what was a superhero-themed party with family and friends.

Drake shared wholesome photos of his son’s special day, with baby mama Sophie Brussaux present for the festivities.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” Drake said in the Instagram caption about his son, who is often likened in resemblance to his father.

The lucky boy had his friends there for his big day, as he shot some hoops, won some big prizes, and even got a signature from Spider-Man.

Adonis even got some special shoutouts from big-name celebrities.

“Young king!!!! Happy bday,” DJ Khaled commented.

“Happy Birthday to the lil man,” added Chance The Rapper.