NewsCuratedCelebrities

Drake shares wholesome photos of son's birthday at Rec Room (PHOTOS)

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Oct 12 2022, 7:29 pm
Drake shares wholesome photos of son's birthday at Rec Room (PHOTOS)
@champagnepapi/Instagram

They grow up so fast, don’t they?

Drake’s son, Adonis, just celebrated his fifth birthday at Toronto’s Rec Room in what was a superhero-themed party with family and friends.

Drake shared wholesome photos of his son’s special day, with baby mama Sophie Brussaux present for the festivities.

@champagnepapi/Instagram

“Happy 5th to my twin,” Drake said in the Instagram caption about his son, who is often likened in resemblance to his father.

@champagnepapi/Instagram

The lucky boy had his friends there for his big day, as he shot some hoops, won some big prizes, and even got a signature from Spider-Man.

@champagnepapi/Instagram

@champagnepapi/Instagram

Adonis even got some special shoutouts from big-name celebrities.

“Young king!!!! Happy bday,” DJ Khaled commented.

“Happy Birthday to the lil man,” added Chance The Rapper.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ News
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.