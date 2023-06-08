There’s no way you’ve browsed Netflix’s comedy section without seeing the stand-up of Dr. Jason Leong, who now has two specials on the platform, along with his features on Comedy Central and Just for Laughs.

Following the release of Leong’s Hashtag Blessed in 2020 and Ride With Caution just earlier this year, the Malaysian comic is heading out on a new tour of live shows, and Toronto is among 22 dates across the globe.

The Brain Drain World Tour 2023 will be kicking off in the star’s home country this March before heading to Australia, back through Malaysia, then to Indonesia, the UK, the US, Canada, and Singapore.

And, tickets for the Toronto date on June 30 — which is one of only two stops in Canada and only four in North America — are on sale now.



Gracing the iconic Royal Theatre in Little Italy, Leong will bring his usual brand of laughs to the intimate stage, including jokes about his journey from life as a medical doctor to an internationally-touring comedian.

While he’s still fairly new on the scene, having been part of JFL’s New Faces: International showcase just last year, Leong has already built up enough of a fan base to take his previous shows worldwide before they even hit the Netflix screen.

Don’t miss your chance to see him live and in person before his celebrity status gets even bigger!

When: Friday, June 30

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Royal Theatre — 608 College Street, Toronto

Tickets: Starting at $44.50 — available via Ticketmaster