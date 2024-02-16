One of downtown Toronto's last gas stations is about to permanently close

One of the last gas stations left in downtown Toronto is set to shutter for good in just a few days’ time thanks to a looming development project.

The Esso and Circle K at 952 King Street West has been in the sights of developers for some time, with a proposal for a mixed-use 16-storey tower submitted to the City in the fall of 2022.

Intentional Capital Real Estate‘s plan for the coveted property, which sits at the corner of King and Strachan Avenue, is a complex with ground-floor retail and 213 purpose-built rental units ranging from one to three bedrooms (157 one-bedrooms, 33 two-bedrooms, and 23 three-bedroom apartments, to be exact).

Though the gas station will certainly be mourned by the city’s drivers — being one of only nine remaining from Dufferin Street east to the DVP, and Bloor Street south to the waterfront — the residences are undeniably much needed amid the current housing crisis, especially with so few dedicated rental buildings versus pricey condos aimed at investors.

Staff confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the Esso and Circle K’s last day in operation will be February 20, after which residents can expect it to be demolished like the other outpost of the chain at 241 Church Street less than two years before it.