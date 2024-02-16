News

A new Costco location is coming to Oakville

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
|
Feb 16 2024, 6:10 pm
A new Costco location is coming to Oakville
Cris Canton/Shutterstock

Oakville residents rejoice, as wholesale giant Costco has plans to open a new location in the area of the QEW and Burloak Drive — its first location in the suburb.

A development application was filed on February 9 with Oakville planners, calling for a new Costco location at 3471 Wyecroft Road, a large big-box retail plaza already home to big names like The Home Depot and Structube.

Details of the application are currently being circulated with Oakville planning staff and are not yet publicly accessible. Materials should be shared in the coming days, painting a clearer picture of what this Costco will offer in terms of size and which businesses could be displaced from the current plaza.

oakville costco

Location details from the City of Oakville.

Despite a lack of available plans, it isn’t too difficult to picture how this addition will plug into the existing big-box centre just east of Burloak and south of the QEW.

Costco most recently added a new Toronto location to its expanding Ontario portfolio in November 2023.

Costco currently operates 40 locations in Ontario alone, representing 37% of its total 108 locations across Canada.

Jack LandauJack Landau
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop