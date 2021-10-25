These are the cheapest downtown Toronto condos to sell this month

When it comes to buying condos in downtown Toronto — something that’s no small (or cheap) feat — it’s nice to know what’s available on the lowest possible end of the price spectrum.

With prices climbing higher and higher, it can start to feel like an impossible market to break into, especially when there are fierce bidding wars for units listed on the lower side.

“My clients looking downtown are still finding the competition tough for well-presented units,” said Nathaniel Hartree-Hallifax, a realtor at Strata.ca. “There’s still strong demand driven mainly by lack of inventory. So even if demand has fallen off due to higher prices, it hasn’t dropped as much as supply. So there’s still strong competition for prime, well-presented units.”

So how much exactly do lower-priced units end up going for? Strata.ca rounded up the least expensive condos sold in downtown Toronto over the past month to help give you an idea.

Sold Price: $430,000

One-bedroom

One bathroom

One parking

409 sq ft

Sold Price: $449,900

One-bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

433 sq ft

Sold Price: $469,000

One-bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

587 sq ft

Sold Price: $487,000

One-bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

500-599 sq ft