These are the cheapest downtown Toronto condos to sell this month
When it comes to buying condos in downtown Toronto — something that’s no small (or cheap) feat — it’s nice to know what’s available on the lowest possible end of the price spectrum.
With prices climbing higher and higher, it can start to feel like an impossible market to break into, especially when there are fierce bidding wars for units listed on the lower side.
“My clients looking downtown are still finding the competition tough for well-presented units,” said Nathaniel Hartree-Hallifax, a realtor at Strata.ca. “There’s still strong demand driven mainly by lack of inventory. So even if demand has fallen off due to higher prices, it hasn’t dropped as much as supply. So there’s still strong competition for prime, well-presented units.”
So how much exactly do lower-priced units end up going for? Strata.ca rounded up the least expensive condos sold in downtown Toronto over the past month to help give you an idea.
- You might also like:
- Parents gifting first-time Toronto homebuyers $130K on average for down payment
- Dated Toronto two-bedroom house sold just shy of $2 million
36 Lisgar Street – Unit 819
- Sold Price: $430,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking
- 409 sq ft
36 Lisgar Street – Unit 806
- Sold Price: $449,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- 433 sq ft
60 St Patrick Street – Unit 240
- Sold Price: $469,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- 587 sq ft
40 Homewood Avenue – Unit 2810
- Sold Price: $487,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- 500-599 sq ft
801 King Street West – Unit 525
- Sold Price: $480,000
- One-bedroom + den
- One bathroom
- One parking
- 700 sq ft