These are the cheapest downtown Toronto condos to sell this month

Laura Hanrahan
Oct 25 2021, 5:30 pm
Courtesy of Strata.ca

When it comes to buying condos in downtown Toronto — something that’s no small (or cheap) feat — it’s nice to know what’s available on the lowest possible end of the price spectrum.

With prices climbing higher and higher, it can start to feel like an impossible market to break into, especially when there are fierce bidding wars for units listed on the lower side.

“My clients looking downtown are still finding the competition tough for well-presented units,” said Nathaniel Hartree-Hallifax, a realtor at Strata.ca. “There’s still strong demand driven mainly by lack of inventory. So even if demand has fallen off due to higher prices, it hasn’t dropped as much as supply. So there’s still strong competition for prime, well-presented units.”

So how much exactly do lower-priced units end up going for? Strata.ca rounded up the least expensive condos sold in downtown Toronto over the past month to help give you an idea.

36 Lisgar Street – Unit 819

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Sold Price: $430,000
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • One parking
  • 409 sq ft

36 Lisgar Street – Unit 806

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Sold Price: $449,900
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • 433 sq ft

60 St Patrick Street – Unit 240

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Sold Price: $469,000
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • 587 sq ft

40 Homewood Avenue – Unit 2810

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Sold Price: $487,000
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • 500-599 sq ft

801 King Street West – Unit 525

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Sold Price: $480,000
  • One-bedroom + den
  • One bathroom
  • One parking
  • 700 sq ft

