The Ontario government announced the completion of the Finch West LRT on Friday but neglected to share an opening date or even a rough timeline for the overdue Toronto transit line.

In a press release issued Friday morning, the province shared that “the Ontario government has officially completed all stations and stops across the Finch West Light Rail Transit project, marking a major milestone in the province’s plan to reduce gridlock and bring faster, more reliable transit to northwest Toronto.”

The line includes 18 stops spanning 10.3 kilometres along Finch Avenue West from Keele Street to Highway 27 and is expected to move 46,000 passengers on the average weekday, running every five to seven minutes during peak hours and every seven to 10 minutes during off-peak hours.

The line will offer connections to other regional services, including GO Transit, Mississauga MiWay, York Region Viva and Brampton Züm, as well as a connection with the TTC’s Line 1.

Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster stated that “with all major construction completed, we are a step closer to bringing fast, frequent light rail service to northwest Toronto,” adding that “work will continue on testing and commissioning activities in preparation for the line opening, including starting TTC operator training.”

“The completion of the Finch West LRT stations signals a pivotal milestone for commuters in communities like Rexdale, Jane-Finch and Humber River-Black Creek,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation.

Sarkaria went on to praise “the leadership of Premier Ford,” despite the fact that the Finch West LRT was planned and approved under the previous Ontario Liberal government, with all significant procurement in place before Ford’s 2018 provincial election win.

Honourable Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament, York South—Weston, spoke on behalf of federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, touting the federal government’s involvement in funding ” major public transit projects like the Finch West LRT to build great cities that offer good jobs and opportunities for everyone.”

Notably absent from Friday’s announcement was any mention of the Finch West LRT’s start of service as the TTC’s Line 6.

The line was initially anticipated to complete construction in 2021, though three years later, commuters still await the announcement of an opening date despite news that the line’s construction has effectively wrapped.

Rumours swirled about a September 2024 opening; however, with no date announced, riders will have to wait a bit longer for the new line to open.