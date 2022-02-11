NewsCoronavirus

Doug Ford to make announcement Friday as "Freedom Convoy" stretches into 13th day

Feb 11 2022, 2:21 pm
Doug Ford (Premier of Ontario/Photography)

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at 10:30 am on Friday, as the “Freedom Convoy” heads into its second week.

Ford will make an announcement alongside Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey, and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney.

The announcement comes as “Freedom Convoy” protestors continue block the Ambassador Bridge US-Canada border in Windsor. The border closure has forced a number of automotive plants to shut down. The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association applied for an injunction to stop protestors from blocking the bridge.

Ottawa convoy members have already faced a 10-day honking injunction and a class action lawsuit has been launched against them for damages.

Reports suggest that Ford’s announcement could include emergency measures to attempt to bring the protests to an end. This could include declaring a state of emergency.

Watch the announcement on the premier’s YouTube channel.

